East Valley

Crash involving pedestrian investigated in east Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 7:38 am
 
Police are investigating a crash Monday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley in which a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Boulder Highway and South Nellis Boulevard. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The driver remained on scene, and impairment is not suspected at this time.

Police earlier reported that the crash involved a fatality.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

