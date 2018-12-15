Crash near Sam Boyd Stadium clogging traffic to Las Vegas Bowl

A crash near Sam Boyd Stadium in the southeast valley was causing a traffic backup ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl football game Saturday afternoon.

A crash near Sam Boyd Stadium in the southeast valley was causing a traffic backup ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl football game Saturday afternoon. (RTC Traffic Cam)

A crash near Sam Boyd Stadium involving a police vehicle in the southeast valley was causing a traffic backup ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl football game Saturday afternoon.

Westbound Tropicana Avenue at the intersection of Mountain Vista Street was closed late Saturday morning following the 9:30 a.m. collision involving a Metropolitan Police Department patrol vehicle that was “enroute to a call with lights and sirens on” at the time fo the crash, Lt. Richard Meyers said.

Meyers said “injuries appear to be minor” but did not further elaborate.

Metro was advising drivers headed to the stadium at 7000 E. Russell Road, to avoid Tropicana and instead utilize Russell. The game between Arizona State and Fresno State was scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.