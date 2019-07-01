Dozens displaced by apartment fire in east Las Vegas

The flames destroyed four of eight units in the building within the Sonoma Hills Apartments, 5100 E. Tropicana Ave., near North Nellis Boulevard.

More than 45 people were displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment building Monday afternoon in an east valley complex.

The flames destroyed four of eight units in the building within the Sonoma Hills Apartments, 5100 E. Tropicana Ave., near North Nellis Boulevard, Clark County Fire Department Chief Greg Cassell told news media Monday. Investigators determined a small child playing with fire ignited the building.

Firefighters were called about 1:35 p.m. and saw flames on a first-floor apartment quickly spreading to the above units and the roof, Cassell said. The fire’s rapid expansion combined with breezy winds and temperatures near 105 degrees prompted the department to call in reinforcements, he said.

The blaze left 31 adults and 15 children without a home, and the Red Cross of Southern Nevada is working to assist with shelter, clothes and medicine for those affected, Cassell said.

The Fire Department later called in additional resources to help cycle crews in and out of firefighting efforts during the July heat. Firefighters took turns resting in the shade and drinking fluids while others battled the blaze.

One person suffered a minor burn, and three pet birds died in the fire. Firefighters rescued three dogs and reunited them with their owners, although one more dog was still missing Monday evening.

Damage to the building hadn’t been estimated.

