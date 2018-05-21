Driver arrested after teen hurt in east Las Vegas hit-and-run

A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured Sunday night after a hit-and-run crash in the east valley.

A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured Sunday night after being hit by vehicle while trying to cross Bonanza Road at Honolulu Street. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The teen was crossing East Bonanza Road at Honolulu Street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a car about 9:40 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

Kisfalvi said the vehicle that struck her fled the scene and the teen was hospitalized.

Hannah Burks, 18, was later arrested and faces hit-and-run charges, according to a news release from Las Vegas police. There were no signs of impairment form alcohol or drugs.

The incident remains under investigation.

