Driver flees 6-vehicle injury crash in east Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was injured in a six-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the east valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of North Lamb Boulevard and Berkley Avenue for reports of a Nissan that hit a Hyundai, then crashed into the yard of a home on Lamb Boulevard, striking four vehicles and a utility pole, Metro Lt. William Matchko said.

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene. The car was later located but the driver had fled on foot, Matchko said.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

