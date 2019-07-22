Driver killed after running red light in Las Vegas ID’d

Clarence Young, 31, of North Las Vegas died Friday after running a red light at Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue and hit at least two SUVs, police have said.

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, July 19, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, July 19, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, July 19, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A speeding driver killed Friday in a northeast valley crash that left three others injured was a 31-year-old North Las Vegas resident, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Clarence Young was pronounced dead at University Medical Center of blunt force trauma at 2:15 p.m., about an hour after the crash at Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue. The coroner’s office has ruled his death accidental.

Las Vegas police have determined that Young ran a red light at the intersection, causing his speeding Hyundai Elantra to hit at least two SUVs. The impact also sent debris hurling toward an empty school bus.

One of the SUV drivers, a 39-year-old woman, was hospitalized Friday with critical injuries, but her condition was not known Monday. Two others suffered minor injuries, police said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.