Driver killed by red-light runner in east Las Vegas

The driver of a Toyota pickup died in a Monday morning crash after another driver ran a red light in the eastern Las Vegas Valley. The other driver, Alberto Banuelos, 32, fled the scene but later called 911 and surrendered, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Mount Hood Street on Monday, June 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The driver of a Toyota pickup died in a Monday morning crash after another driver ran a red light in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

The collision happened at 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Mount Hood Street, west of North Hollywood Boulevard, police said. A 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alberto Banuelos, 32, was behind the wheel of a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche that crashed into the truck. Police said he fled the scene but later called 911 and surrendered. He has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center in connection with the fatal crash, but police did not say what charges Banuelos faces.

Traffic investigators determined that the Toyota had the green light when it entered the intersection.

The person who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was the 58th traffic fatality investigated by Las Vegas police this year.

