Driver killed in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas identified

A driver killed Monday morning by a suspected DUI red-light runner has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Mount Hood Street on Monday, June 11, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rafael Alberto Menendez, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Mount Hood Street in the eastern Las Vegas Valley. His cause and manner of death were pending with the coroner Tuesday.

The collision happened at 7:50 a.m., police said, when 32-year-old Alberto Banuelos blew through a red light. His Chevrolet Avalanche crashed into Menendez’s Toyota Tacoma.

Banuelos then fled the scene but later called 911 and surrendered, police said. He faces one count of DUI resulting in death and a traffic-related charge for allegedly fleeing the scene, county booking logs show.

The suspect is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

