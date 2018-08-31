Driver suspected of DUI after east Las Vegas rollover

A man is in custody early Friday morning after he was caught allegedly trying to run from the scene of an east valley rollover crash.

(Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. on the 4500 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Harmon Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

The man tried to flee on foot after his SUV rolled over on Nellis and ended up in a parking lot, striking two other parked cars, Johansson said.

Officers picked him up a short distance away, Johansson said, and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

At the scene, a man was seen taking a field sobriety test next to the overturned SUV before he was cuffed and loaded into the back of a police vehicle.

