E-bike rider dies after crash marking 1ooth traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025

A man riding an e-bike died after crashing into two vehicles at the intersection of East Baltimore Street and Frank Street around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

A man riding an e-bike died after crashing into two vehicles in east Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon, police said. His death marked the 100th traffic-related death in 2025 in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction.

The man was riding a Montta All-Terrain E-bike north on Frank Street near East Baltimore Street, which is near East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, at about 4:15 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. At the same time, a 2023 Chevrolet 3500 was heading east on Baltimore.

The e-bike failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and struck the right side of the Chevrolet, then hit an unoccupied 2007 Toyota Camry that was parked nearby, police said.

The rider was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity had not yet been released.

The driver of the Chevrolet did not show signs of impairment and remained at the scene, police said.

The crash remained under investigation.

