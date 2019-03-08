East Las Vegas apartment fire displaces 2 residents

Two people were displaced following an apartment fire in east Las Vegas Friday morning.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded about 3:25 a.m. to a fire at the Emerald Apartments, 361 N. Nellis Blvd., near Stewart Avenue, according to a fire department news release.

Upon arrival, crews saw flames and smoke coming from a first-floor apartment of a two-story wood frame apartment building. Firefighters located the fire and had it extinguished in a few minutes, the release said.

A few occupants from nearby apartments were evacuated for a short time and returned to their apartments after smoke was cleared, according to the release. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and fire damage costs were not immediately available.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada was assisting two adults displaced from the affected apartment.

