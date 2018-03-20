East Las Vegas apartment fire leaves 1 in critical condition

One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning fire at an apartment complex in the east valley.

The Meadows (Google)

The Clark County Fire Department responded about 3:15 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Meadows apartments, 3150 S. Nellis Blvd., near Desert Inn Road, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

Firefighters arriving at the complex didn’t see smoke or flames visible from the outside, Buchanan said, until they entered an apartment.

Crews discovered the fire in a bedroom, where one person was found unconscious. Firefighters at the scene began CPR and the person was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, Buchanan said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the cost of damage has not yet been estimated.

3150 S. Nellis Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada