East Las Vegas house fire sends smoke into nearby middle school

Las Vegas fire crews work a house fire in east Las Vegas on May 25, 2017 (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A house fire stemming from an unattended grill in east Las Vegas caused so much smoke to billow Thursday afternoon that a nearby middle school had to shut off its air conditioning system to prevent smoke inhalation.

The blaze was first reported about 2 p.m. at a home near North 27th Street and Sunrise Avenue, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which began after two people at the home told fire crews they left a grill unattended on the outdoor patio “for a minute,” Szymanski said. The fire was out about 2:13 p.m.

At nearby Martin Middle School, 200 N. 28th St., the smoke was so thick the school shut off its air system to protect students.

At dismissal, a few minutes after the fire was out, several students waiting on parent to pick them up were shuffled back inside to prevent exposure, Clark County School District spokesman David Roddy said.

The students sat in the school’s theater until their parents arrived, Roddy said. A few were checked out by medical crews but no one was seriously injured.

As of 4:30 p.m. a damage estimate had not been calculated.

Sunrise Ave & N 27th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101