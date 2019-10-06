East Las Vegas Valley house fire injures 1, displaces 4

The Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire departments responded to a “high-level structure fire,” said the Clark County Fire Deparment’s deputy fire chief.

A fire damages a home Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, on the 6000 block of Dewberry Court in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

Two adults and two children were displaced after a house fire Sunday afternoon in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire departments responded to a “high-level structure fire” at 6066 Dewberry Court around 2:30 p.m., said Jonathan Wiercinski, the Clark County Fire Department’s deputy fire chief. Multiple vehicles caught fire in the garage of the single-story home, he said.

Fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the garage. They put the fire out before 3 p.m., Wiercinski said.

One adult reported burn injuries but was not hospitalized. The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

