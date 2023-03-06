East valley hotel residents briefly evacuated for smoke

An overheated elevator motor caused a brief evacuation Sunday at Boulder Station.

Boulder Station casino on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An unknown number of guests were evacuated from an east valley hotel Sunday because of smoke from an overheated elevator motor.

Clark County firefighters responded just before 3 p.m. to Boulder Station for reports of smoke and alarms on the 16th floor, according to a release from the Clark County Fire Department

The first crews reported a burning smell in a stairwell with hotel guests evacuating, the release said.

Firefighters found an overheated elevator motor in the machine room, isolated the power to the unit and took it out of service for repair, the release said.

No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported. A dollar amount for damage has not been determined.

All guests have been returned to the hotel, the Fire Department said.

