51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
East Valley

East Valley house destroyed in early morning fire

Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at 736 Radwick Drive and arrived to find the large ...
Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at 736 Radwick Drive and arrived to find the large, vacant home fully engulfed (Clark County Fire Department).
Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at 736 Radwick Drive and arrived to find the large ...
Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at 736 Radwick Drive and arrived to find the large, vacant home fully engulfed (Clark County Fire Department).
More Stories
Students arrive at the start of the school day at Manch Elementary in Las Vegas in 2019. (K.M. ...
Las Vegas elementary school worker arrested by CCSD police
Police investigate a fatal crash Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, on East Craig Road near North Lamont Str ...
1 dead, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley
Metropolitan Police Department vehicle (Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘I killed them’: Man accused in parents’ slaying used baseball bat, police say
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2026 - 10:25 am
 

A two-story house in the east valley was completely destroyed after catching fire early Monday morning, fire officials said.

Clark County firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at 736 Radwick Drive and arrived to find the large, vacant home fully engulfed. According to the Clark County Fire Department, the property was under renovation, and the only occupied area was a back casita, which the fire had also reached.

The occupants of the casita were safely evacuated and uninjured, officials said. The fire was fully contained by 6:46 a.m.

About 60 personnel using engines, air resources, and more, responded to the fire. The Clark County Fire Department was assisted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, NV Energy, Southwest Gas, and the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

The main house was declared a total loss, while the casita sustained moderate exterior damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES