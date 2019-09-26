Fatal crash closes Tropicana at Nellis in southeast Las Vegas

One person died and several others were injured in an early Thursday crash involving two cars and a box truck in southeast Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died and several others were injured in an early Thursday crash involving two cars and a box truck in southeast Las Vegas.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. at East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

Several people were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical, Kelvington said.

The intersection will be closed for several hours for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.