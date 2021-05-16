79°F
Fatal crash shuts down US 95 near east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2021 - 10:05 pm
 
Updated May 15, 2021 - 10:17 pm
U.S. 95 is closed near East Charleston Boulevard for a fatal crash investigation on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (RTC Fast Cam)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Saturday night near east Las Vegas.

A pedestrian was killed in the crash, which was reported on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near East Charleston Boulevard, according to a tweet from Highway Patrol.

The freeway is closed at Charleston, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

