Fatal crash shuts down US 95 near east Las Vegas
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Saturday night near east Las Vegas.
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Saturday night near east Las Vegas.
#Breaking fatal auto-pedestrian crash NB US95 near Charleston. Expect delays and avoid the area. PIO enroute. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 16, 2021
A pedestrian was killed in the crash, which was reported on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near East Charleston Boulevard, according to a tweet from Highway Patrol.
The freeway is closed at Charleston, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.