Fatal crash shuts down US 95 near east Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Saturday night near east Las Vegas.

U.S. 95 is closed near East Charleston Boulevard for a fatal crash investigation on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (RTC Fast Cam)

#Breaking fatal auto-pedestrian crash NB US95 near Charleston. Expect delays and avoid the area. PIO enroute. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 16, 2021

A pedestrian was killed in the crash, which was reported on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near East Charleston Boulevard, according to a tweet from Highway Patrol.

The freeway is closed at Charleston, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

