Fire causes $120K in damage to east Las Vegas Valley home

Upon arrival, crews noticed the conditions of the fire on the second floor of the home and immediately called for a second alarm.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A house fire in the east valley causes over $120,000 in damage Saturday morning.

About 2:30 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3900 block of Syracuse Drive, near Harmon Avenue and Sandhill Road, the fire department said in a news release.

A total of 48 fire department personnel responded to the scene.

The house was unoccupied and under renovation. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.