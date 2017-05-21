ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
East Valley

Fire causes $85,000 damage to east Las Vegas house

Bianca Cseke
May 20, 2017 - 9:28 pm
 

A fire caused about $85,000 in damage to an east valley house Saturday evening.

The fire started about 5 p.m. in the living room of a home in the 1000 block of Hart Avenue, near West Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The house was vacant, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like