Fire causes $85,000 damage to east Las Vegas house

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire caused about $85,000 in damage to an east valley house Saturday evening.

The fire started about 5 p.m. in the living room of a home in the 1000 block of Hart Avenue, near West Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The house was vacant, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

1000 block of Hart Avenue, Las Vegas