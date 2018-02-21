Fire contained at Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas — PHOTOS

A fire that started Tuesday evening at Clark County Wetlands Park was finally contained by about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Smoke from a fire at Clark County Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas is seen from Green Valley High School in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. (Sam Gordon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A brush fire at Clark County Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas produced large plumes of smoke visible throughout much of the valley Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A brush fire at Clark County Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas produced large plumes of smoke visible throughout much of the valley Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A fire at Clark County Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. (Lidia Thevenot)

A fire burns at Clark County Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A fire as seen from Green Valley High School in Henderson engulfs a section of Clark County Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

A fire burns at Clark County Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Smoke from a fire at Clark County Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas is seen from west of the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Clark County Wetlands Park sign is seen at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane where a brush fire that started Tuesday evening at Clark County Wetlands Park was finally contained on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The morning sun pierce through winter trees as seen from 7050 Wetlands Park Lane where a brush fire that started Tuesday evening at Clark County Wetlands Park was finally contained on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan of the Clark County Fire Department said crews were on the scene at the east Las Vegas park from Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management personnel also were at the park assisting the county crews, said Greg Cassell, Clark County fire chief.

Cassell said a little more than 14 acres burned and the site was being turned over to a 21-person crew from the Nevada Division of Forestry for “mop up” duties.

Cassell anticipated the mop-up crew would be finished by nightfall.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was first reported about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and smoke from the blaze could be seen throughout much of the valley.

At 3 a.m. Wednesday the fire was about 50 percent contained, according to crews who were at the park.

The fire did not threaten any houses or buildings.

