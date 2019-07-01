Fire crews battle apartment fire in east Las Vegas
The Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments are fighting a three-alarm fire on east Tropicana Avenue near Nellis Boulevard.
Crews are battling a three-alarm apartment fire Monday afternoon in the east valley.
The Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments are at an apartment complex at 5100 E. Tropicana Ave., near North Nellis Boulevard, working to put out the flames.
Clark County firefighters are expected to provide details on the fire at a news conference Monday afternoon.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.