East Valley

Fire crews fight blazes at 2 southeast Las Vegas homes

By Briana Erickson Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2017 - 9:53 pm
 

Clark County fire crews responded to a fire at a southeast valley home Friday night to discover not one, but two houses engulfed in flames, according to a department spokesman.

After 14 minutes, the fire was knocked down at 6:26 p.m. There were no reported injuries in the fires, which occurred in the 5000 block of Danica Way, near East Hacienda and South Nellis boulevards.

The department initially sent four engines, one truck, one rescue and two battalion chiefs. Upon arrival, firefighters found two adjacent houses heavily engulfed in flames, and three additional engines responded, Assistant Fire Chief Troy Tuke wrote in an email.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the damage estimate is pending.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

