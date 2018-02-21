Fire crews respond to large blaze at east Las Vegas park — PHOTOS

A brush fire at Clark County Wetlands Park produced large plumes of smoke visible throughout much of the valley. No buildings had been threatened, and no injuries had been reported as of 8 p.m., fire officials said.

A fire engulfs a section of Clark County Wetlands Park on Tuesday, February 20, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

A brush fire at Clark County Wetlands Park produced large plumes of smoke visible throughout much of the valley Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Henderson. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A brush fire at Clark County Wetlands Park produced large plumes of smoke visible throughout much of the valley Tuesday evening, according to county fire officials.

It is unclear what started the fire in east Las Vegas. Dispatch logs show the fire was reported at 5:22 p.m.

The fire is not threatening any buildings, the Clark County Fire Department said. Bureau of Land Management officials were called in to assist in battling the blaze.

The fire is holding at six to 10 acres, according to Fire Chief Greg Cassell.

Crews will remain the scene throughout the night and into Wednesday afternoon, he said.

As of about 8 p.m., no injuries had been reported.

No other information was immediately available.

