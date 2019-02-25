Fire damages east Las Vegas condominium

Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters extinguished a fire in an east Las Vegas condominium on Sunday night, according to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire at 5518 Orchard Lane at 11:42 p.m. with assistance from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Responders found the two-story condominium had smoke and flames coming from the structure, Buchanan said.

Firefighters put out the fire at 11:58 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported. Damages have not been estimated.

Buchanan said it was not known whether anyone was displaced.

5518 Orchard Lane, las vegas, nv