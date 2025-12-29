Fire in east Las Vegas leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

A home fire in east Las Vegas left one person dead on Monday, the Clark County Fire Department said in a press release.

Firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire at 6900 Stone Meadows Avenue, near Hollywood and East Charleston boulevards at about 11:24 a.m., according to the fire department.

Firefighters entered the home and began working to combat the fire, and search for anyone in the home, but crews were forced to exit the home after the roof collapsed, the press release stated.

Firefighters reentered the home once the fire was under control and found a victim dead inside, according to the fire department.

Three firefighters also suffered injuries from the fire and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the fire department said. About 55 firefighters responded to the scene along with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Southwest Gas, and NV Energy, officials explained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Clark County Fire said.

