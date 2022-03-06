Fire in produce section closes east valley store

An east Las Vegas grocery store is closed after a Sunday morning fire caused heavy smoke contamination.

The fire started in the produce section about 11:10 a.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at La Bonita, 2405 N. Ogden Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A grocery store in the east Las Vegas is closed after a Sunday morning fire damaged the produce section.

Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters responded about 11:10 a.m. to La Bonita supermarket at 2405 E. Ogden Avenue near North Eastern Avenue.

When firefighters arrived inside of the one-story concrete block market was filling with black smoke. Firefighters found the fire in the rear of the store in the produce section. Produce and other items were on fire. Firefighters had the bulk of the fire out in less than five minutes. But smoke had already contaminated nearly everything in the store.

“It (the fire) appears to have started in the produce section of the store,” Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. “(The) store will be closed for quite a while, all food contaminated by black smoke.”

It took nearly an hour to get smoke out of the building.

Fire investigators have ruled the fire undetermined but could not rule out an issue with a cooling unit where the fire started.

All shoppers and employees escaped the building without injuries.

A facade collapsed at a La Bonta store on East Desert Inn Road last August, injuring four people.

