2596 Stratford Ave. (Google)

The Clark County Fire Department is investigating a fire in east valley Tuesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., crews responded to a fire at 2596 Stratford Ave. near East Sahara Avenue, fire chief Jeff Buchanan said in a news release.

The two-story structure heavily involved with smoke and flames when crews arrived. The building was vacant and no injuries were reported, the release said.

Damage has not been estimated.

The Las Vegas Fire Department assisted.

