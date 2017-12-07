Firefighters respond to house fire in southeast Las Vegas

A home was damaged Thursday morning after a fire in the southeast valley.

A fire broke out at 4556 Rita Drive early Thursday. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A home was damaged Thursday morning after a fire in the southeast valley.

Firefighters responded about 2:15 a.m. to a home at 4556 Rita Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

The fire was under control by 2:32 a.m., he said, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Buchanan said it’s unclear if anyone was displaced due to the fire.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

4556 Rita Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada