East Valley

Firefighters respond to house fire in southeast Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2017 - 5:30 am
 

A home was damaged Thursday morning after a fire in the southeast valley.

Firefighters responded about 2:15 a.m. to a home at 4556 Rita Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

The fire was under control by 2:32 a.m., he said, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Buchanan said it’s unclear if anyone was displaced due to the fire.

