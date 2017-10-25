Former casino pastry chef part of Arawan Thai Bistro

Look beyond the shopping center’s past-its-prime appearance and you’ll find a Thai cuisine spot, Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert.
It includes well-appointed eatery with touches of Chef Gail’s homeland: red pieces to complement the wood floors, plank wall decor and the number 8 for good luck. It opened in May 2014 and had gained a regular following within two years.
“My mom has a passion for food, and we love cooking. She uses my grandmother’s recipes,” Chef Gail said. “… Because we’re family, we want our guests to feel like they’re also part of the family.”
The restaurant accommodates about 50, and lunch specials include soup and dessert. On the latter, there’s a reason it’s included in the restaurant’s name. Chef Gail was a pastry chef at the Rio. When her parents wanted to open an eatery, she joined the effort and now overseas the daily operations as manager.
Lunch specials (served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays) are $9.95 and include pad see ew, panang curry, garlic short ribs and orange chicken. Dinner items include soft-shell crab pad pong karee, scallop green curry, crispy lemongrass catfish, tenderloin black pepper and Thai-spiced sea bass.
Contact Jan Hogan at jhogan@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2949.
Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert
Where: 953 E. Sahara Ave., Suite E-14 (west of Maryland Parkway in Commercial Center)
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. weekdays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. weekends
Information: arawanbistro.com or 702-734-7799
Social media: facebook.com/arawanthaibistro
