Former casino pastry chef part of Arawan Thai Bistro

Look beyond the shopping center’s past-its-prime appearance and you’ll find a Thai cuisine spot, Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert.

The exterior of Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert, 953 E. Sahara Ave., Suite E-14, is seen Oct. 19, 2017. The little restaurant is family owned and operated and uses recipes straight from Thailand. TripAdvisor gives it high marks not just in its own category, but out of more than 3,900 restaurants in Las Vegas. (Jan Hogan/View)

The interior of Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert, 953 E. Sahara Ave., Suite E-14, is seen Oct. 19, 2017. The family owned and operated eatery has unpretentious decor and prides itself on a friendly wait staff. (Jan Hogan/View)

Chef Gail talks about her family's restaurant, Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert, Oct. 19, 2017. She left her job as a pastry chef at The Rio to help her parents open the business. One of her wedding cakes is on display at the restaurant and dessert, which is different each day, comes with every lunch ordered. (Jan Hogan/View)

Pad Thai in an egg netting from Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert, 953 E. Sahara Ave., Suite E-14, is seen is seen Oct. 19, 2017. TripAdvisor rates the restaurant No. 3 out of 3,941 restaurants in Las Vegas.

Beef with broccoli and carrots cooked in a special sauce from Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert, 953 E. Sahara Ave., Suite E-14, is seen is seen Oct. 19, 2017. TripAdvisor rates the restaurant No. 3 out of 3,941 restaurants in Las Vegas.

It includes well-appointed eatery with touches of Chef Gail’s homeland: red pieces to complement the wood floors, plank wall decor and the number 8 for good luck. It opened in May 2014 and had gained a regular following within two years.

“My mom has a passion for food, and we love cooking. She uses my grandmother’s recipes,” Chef Gail said. “… Because we’re family, we want our guests to feel like they’re also part of the family.”

The restaurant accommodates about 50, and lunch specials include soup and dessert. On the latter, there’s a reason it’s included in the restaurant’s name. Chef Gail was a pastry chef at the Rio. When her parents wanted to open an eatery, she joined the effort and now overseas the daily operations as manager.

Lunch specials (served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays) are $9.95 and include pad see ew, panang curry, garlic short ribs and orange chicken. Dinner items include soft-shell crab pad pong karee, scallop green curry, crispy lemongrass catfish, tenderloin black pepper and Thai-spiced sea bass.

Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert Where: 953 E. Sahara Ave., Suite E-14 (west of Maryland Parkway in Commercial Center) Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. weekdays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. weekends Information: arawanbistro.com or 702-734-7799 Social media: facebook.com/arawanthaibistro

