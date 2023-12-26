Four killed in Christmas Eve, Day crashes identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified four people killed in crashes Sunday and Monday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified four of the five people killed on Las Vegas Valley roads on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Two people died in a four-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve on Charleston Boulevard near Nellis Boulevard.

Jeff Manalo, 40, was driving a 2017 Mazda 3, and Melinda Manalo, 65, was his passenger, at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, when the car crashed into a 2008 Toyota Sienna, a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck and a 2013 Cadillac STX, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Both Las Vegas residents died at the scene, police said.

Police said the Mazda ran a solid red light through the intersection before veering onto wrong-way traffic, hitting three vehicles.

Seven other people in the other cars, including two children, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The coroner’s office also identified two people killed in two separate Christmas Day crashes, including a woman killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 11 in Henderson as well as a motorcyclist killed after a crash on Dean Martin Drive.

Leyanis Diaz Martinez, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash at about 12:25 a.m. on I-11 at Horizon Drive.

Another person in the vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries, a Nevada Highway Patrol spokesperson said in a Monday news release.

Matthew M. Hansen, 26, of Las Vegas, was heading south on Dean Martin Drive on his 2019 Ducati Scrambler motorcycle at about 12:50 a.m. when a northbound Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van turned left at Ponderosa Way, “traveling into the motorcycle’s path,” according to a news release from Metro, which didn’t identify Hansen.

Hansen’s motorcycle collided with the van and he was thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said, adding that the crash remained under investigation.

The coroner’s office on Tuesday hadn’t yet released the identity of a pedestrian who died after he was struck by a car while crossing Lamb Boulevard, south of Judson Avenue, at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

In that crash, a 2023 Tesla Model 3 driven by Alexandro Hernandez-Herrera, 29, of Las Vegas, hit a 41-year-old Las Vegas man who was crossing Lamb outside of a marked or implied crosswalk, police said.

The Tesla driver cooperated with police and showed signs of impairment. He was arrested on DUI-related charges, according to police.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.