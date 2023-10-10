Girl killed in Las Vegas bus crash identified

The 7-year-old girl had been crossing East Charleston Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk with an adult female when they were hit by an RTC bus.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 7-year-old girl killed by a Regional Transportation Commission bus last month while crossing a street with an adult in eastern Las Vegas was identified Tuesday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Larissa Lucas died as a result of blunt force injuries in what was determined to be an accident, the coroner’s office reported.

Her age was initially reported as 9 by the Metropolitan Police Department, but the coroner’s office learned she was actually 7 years old when she died.

The girl was walking with an adult female across East Charleston Boulevard near South Lamont Street at 9:36 p.m. on Sept. 21 when they were struck by the 2013 New Flyer RTC bus, police reported.

They were not in a marked crosswalk when the collision happened, police reported.

The girl died at the scene, while the woman, whose name has not been released, was critically injured and taken to University Medical Center. Her condition after being hospitalized has not been disclosed.

The driver and one passenger who were on the bus were not hurt, and the driver showed no signs of impairment, police said.

