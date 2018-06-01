ID released of Las Vegas man killed after crashing into semitrailer

A 20-year-old man killed after crashing his vehicle into the back of a parked semitrailer Wednesday night has been identified.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Deryll Matthew Lecitona Remulla was pronounced dead at the site of the crash on Vegas Valley Drive, west of Tree Line Drive, according to the Clark County coroner. The Las Vegas man’s death was ruled an accident.

The crash was reported just before midnight Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Witnesses told police a Scion XB was traveling west on Vegas Valley when it left the roadway and crashed into the semitrailer parked in a desert area. No one was inside the semitrailer at the time of the collision, police said.

His death was the 54th traffic fatality Metro investigated this year.

Vegas Valley Drive and Tree Line Drive, las vegas, nv