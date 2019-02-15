Injury crash closes Eastern near Desert Inn

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized Friday afternoon after being ejected from a vehicle during a multi-vehicle crash in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just before 1:10 p.m. on the 3600 block of South Eastern Avenue, near East Desert Inn Road, according Las Vegas police. The ejected driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, but spokesman Jay Rivera said the person was “awake and talking.”

As of about 2 p.m., Eastern was closed between Desert Inn and East Twain Avenue while officers investigated.

