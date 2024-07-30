Las Vegas bulldog’s death leads to search for tips, video

Police say they have exhausted leads in a search for suspects in the death of a bulldog that was found taped inside a container.

A post about the reward for Reba on Vegas Pet Rescue Project. (Facebook)

Metro police say they have exhausted all leads as they search for suspects involved in the death of a dog that was sealed shut inside a plastic tote and later died despite rescue efforts.

Reba, a Bulldog, was found late last month in severe breathing distress behind a Von’s grocery store on the 1100 block of East Twain Avenue near South Maryland Parkway.

The dog died at a local animal hospital despite efforts to save her life.

“Detectives are still seeking surveillance footage or any information regarding the incident,” a police department news release stated Monday. “We ask that any businesses in the area who have not been contacted by law enforcement to please review their surveillance system. Detectives believe that the individual(s) involved abandoned a black tote to the rear of a grocery store near East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway in the days leading to the incident.”

“Responding officers contacted a citizen who found an abandoned dog inside a plastic tote behind a business,” a Metropolitan Police Department news release said at the time.

People have donated $25,000 for a reward to determine who might have been involved.

“Our hearts are so heavy. We are angry too,” a Facebook post from the Vegas Rescue Project said. “Reba deserves to be here! She deserved a full life filled with love.”

Nevada Voters for Animals was sorting through leads that came in, the group said in another post. They can be reached at 702-660-8970 or NevadaVoters4Animals@gmail.com.

“We cannot express our gratitude for all of you for the support you’ve shown for #justiceforreba,” a post on Vegas Rescue Project said.

Metro’s Animal Cruelty Unit is leading the investigation with Clark County Animal Protection Services and others helping.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we are unable to share any further details at this moment,” according to a Clark County statement. “We continue to encourage community members to report any suspicious activities or concerns related to animal welfare.”

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to contact Metro’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 702-828-2907. An after-hours line is 702-828-3364. Tips can also be sent to Clark County Animal Protection Services at 702-455-7710 or LVMPD by calling 311.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

