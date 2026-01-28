Las Vegas police: 16-year-old with life-threatening injuries after hit by car
A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.
The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that the crash occurred around 5:17 p.m. at East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road.
According to police, evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses and video surveillance indicate that a 2023 Hyundai Sonata traveled westbound on East Tropicana Avenue, approaching South Pecos Road, while a pedestrian was near the northeast corner of the intersection.
The crash occurred when the Hyundai drove through the intersection on a green traffic signal as the pedestrian “darted” southbound into the vehicle’s path.
The girl was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Unit with life-threatening injuries, police said.
According to the news release, the driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and was not impaired.