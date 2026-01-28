38°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
East Valley

Las Vegas police: 16-year-old with life-threatening injuries after hit by car

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
East Las Vegas house destroyed in early morning fire
Students arrive at the start of the school day at Manch Elementary in Las Vegas in 2019. (K.M. ...
Las Vegas elementary school worker arrested by CCSD police
Police investigate a fatal crash Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, on East Craig Road near North Lamont Str ...
1 dead, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley
Metropolitan Police Department vehicle (Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2026 - 6:02 am
 

A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that the crash occurred around 5:17 p.m. at East Tropicana Avenue and South Pecos Road.

According to police, evidence at the scene, statements from witnesses and video surveillance indicate that a 2023 Hyundai Sonata traveled westbound on East Tropicana Avenue, approaching South Pecos Road, while a pedestrian was near the northeast corner of the intersection.

The crash occurred when the Hyundai drove through the intersection on a green traffic signal as the pedestrian “darted” southbound into the vehicle’s path.

The girl was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Unit with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to the news release, the driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and was not impaired.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES