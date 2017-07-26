ad-fullscreen
East Valley

Las Vegas police investigate east valley 4-year-old’s death

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2017 - 3:05 pm
 

Las Vegas police officers are investigating the death of a 4-year-old child Wednesday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police received a medical call just before 1 p.m. from the 3600 block of Boulder Highway, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

The child died after being taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Metro is investigating to determine if the death was suspicious, Rivera said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim once next of kin have been notified and determine the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

