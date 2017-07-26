Las Vegas police investigate east valley 4-year-old’s death

The child died after being transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Metropolitan Police Department are investigating to determine if the death was suspicious.

Las Vegas police officers are investigating the death of a 4-year-old child Wednesday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police received a medical call just before 1 p.m. from the 3600 block of Boulder Highway, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

The child died after being taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Metro is investigating to determine if the death was suspicious, Rivera said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim once next of kin have been notified and determine the cause and manner of death.

