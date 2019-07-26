Las Vegas police investigate infant’s death in southeast valley

The child died Friday after a 911 call was received reporting that an infant was “not breathing and cold” inside an apartment on South Nellis Boulevard, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police detectives are investigating an infant’s death Friday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

A 911 call was received just after 10:45 a.m. reporting that an infant was “not breathing and cold” inside an apartment on the 3100 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Desert Inn Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department officer Laura Meltzer.

The baby was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center but was pronounced dead.

Per Metro protocol for all child deaths, Metro’s abuse and neglect unit was investigating, Meltzer said. It was not immediately clear whether police suspected foul play.

The infant will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, which also will determine the child’s cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

