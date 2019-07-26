102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
East Valley

Las Vegas police investigate infant’s death in southeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2019 - 12:24 pm
 

Las Vegas police detectives are investigating an infant’s death Friday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

A 911 call was received just after 10:45 a.m. reporting that an infant was “not breathing and cold” inside an apartment on the 3100 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Desert Inn Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department officer Laura Meltzer.

The baby was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center but was pronounced dead.

Per Metro protocol for all child deaths, Metro’s abuse and neglect unit was investigating, Meltzer said. It was not immediately clear whether police suspected foul play.

The infant will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, which also will determine the child’s cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Aviators splash pad lets fans stay cool
Las Vegas Ballpark’s splash pad area is the perfect place to keep cool while enjoying the game. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Fire Department on checking back seats in the heat - Video
The Henderson Fire Department talks about double-checking car seats in the Las Vegas heat to remember children who may be in the car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Maribel Estrada Calderon, right, is seen Sept. 7. She's part of the Latinx Voices of Southern N ...
UNLV amasses more than 100 interviews of Latinx residents
By Rachel Spacek / RJ

The oral history project aimed at sharing the stories of the Latinx population in the valley was created in September after UNLV University Libraries was awarded a grant.