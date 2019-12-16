Las Vegas police investigate suspicious device in east valley

Las Vegas police were investigating after a suspicious device was found Monday morning near an east valley intersection.

Just before 11:40 a.m., a person called 911 to report the suspicious device at Walnut Avenue and Damon Drive, near East Bonanza Road and North Nellis Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department officer Alejandra Zambrano.

No other details were immediately available. Zambrano said Metro’s All-Hazard Regional Multi-agency Operations and Response unit — better known as ARMOR — was assisting with the investigation. ARMOR is responsible for mitigating and investigating hazardous materials including explosive devices.

Road closures for the investigation include Nellis and Cedar Avenue, Walnut between Nellis and Betty Lane, and Cedar and Betty, according to Zambrano.

