Las Vegas police investigate woman’s death after domestic dispute

The woman, described as in her 40s, was pronounced dead on Monday on the 4800 block of Boulder Highway after a 911 caller reported that she had stopped breathing.

Las Vegas police are investigating a woman’s death following a domestic disturbance at Siegel Suites at 4823 Boulder Highway on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a woman’s death following a domestic disturbance at Siegel Suites at 4823 Boulder Highway on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a woman’s death following a domestic disturbance at Siegel Suites at 4823 Boulder Highway on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a woman’s death following a domestic disturbance at Siegel Suites at 4823 Boulder Highway on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A woman in her 40s died Monday morning following a domestic disturbance in an eastern valley extended-stay apartment complex.

Shortly after 10:50 a.m., a 911 caller reported that their girlfriend had stopped breathing inside a unit at the Siegel Suites at 4823 Boulder Highway, near East Flamingo Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department officer Alejandra Zambrano. After failed CPR efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available regarding the events leading up to the woman’s death.

The 911 caller was still at the apartment when officers arrived, but as of 12:40 p.m. it did not appear that anyone had been detained, according to officer Larry Hadfield. Metro’s homicide unit was notified of the death, Hadfield added, but a team of investigators was not requested to respond to the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman once her family has been notified of her death, as well as determine her official cause and manner of death.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.