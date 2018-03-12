Las Vegas police probe death of girl, 6, after neglect reports

Metropolitan Police Department investigators were notified of Caylee Cecilia Koster’s death at 3:45 a.m., after first responders were called to a residence on the 4400 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard for reports of a child in physical distress.

The Clark County Coroner. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Las Vegas abuse and neglect detectives are investigating the death of a 6-year-old girl March 2.

Metropolitan Police Department investigators were notified of Caylee Cecilia Koster’s death at 3:45 a.m., after first responders were called to a residence on the 4400 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard for reports of a child in physical distress. Caylee was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died.

Her cause and manner of death were pending with the Clark County coroner Monday. Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said hospital staff called 911 on March 2 because “they thought there might have been some abuse and neglect issues” surrounding Caylee’s death.

Meltzer said no arrests have been made but that possible criminal charges were pending the coroner’s ruling.

A Clark County Department of Family Services report shows that the department had received at least two prior reports alleging neglect regarding Caylee’s family. The allegations, reported May 2 and Dec. 24, were found unsubstantiated, the report said, and both times the family was provided with information regarding community resources and services.

Caylee’s death marked the fourth child fatality in Clark County this year, Las Vegas Review-Journal records show. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

