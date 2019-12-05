Las Vegas police respond to ‘barricade with armed male’ near Nellis

Nellis Boulevard is closed in both directions between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue because of what Las Vegas police have called “a barricade with an armed male.”

A large police presence has Nellis Boulevard closed in both directions between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large police presence has Nellis Boulevard closed in both directions between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nellis Boulevard is closed in both directions between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue because of what Las Vegas police have called “a barricade with an armed male.”

Police said residences in the area are being evacuated.

“FBI-SWAT has been advised and is responding to the scene,” the Metropolitan Police Department’s public information office said in a 1:38 p.m. statement. “This is all of the information our office has available at this time.”

*UPDATE* Road Closed – SR-612/Nellis Blvd both directions near Stewart Ave in Las Vegas

Use caution in the area and seek alternate routes. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 5, 2019

The Clark County Fire Department also has responded to the area.

Law enforcement officials can be seen near an Olive Garden restaurant and Dylan’s Sports Pub on Nellis, across from the Charleston Commons shopping center. Police said the barricade situation is in the 100 block of Bel Port Drive.

In a tweet, the Nevada Department of Transportation urged drivers to “use caution in the area and seek alternate routes.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.