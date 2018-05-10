Las Vegas police say woman reported missing has been found safe

Pamela Thrash (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman reported missing Wednesday was found safe, Las Vegas police said Thursday.

Metro had previously asked for the public’s help in finding Pamela Thrash, 65, who was said to have possibly required medical assistance.

Officers said Wednesday that she had been last seen about 2:30 p.m. near East Owens Avenue and North Pecos Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants.

