Las Vegas woman ID’d as victim in Sunday crash in east valley

A 49-year-old Las Vegas woman who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in the east valley has been identified.

Candelaria Guadalupe Alegria was pronounced dead at University Medical Center of blunt force head injuries, and her death was ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The crash happened at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Lincoln Road, when Alegria obeyed a stop sign but then entered the intersection into the path of a 1992 Ford Ranger driven by a 51-year-old man, police have said. The Ford hit the driver’s side of Alegria’s Honda.

Both drivers, as well as an 8-year-old girl riding in the Honda, were taken to University Medical Center for treatment. The girl suffered serious injuries, while the other driver, who is not suspected of impairment, was treated for minor injuries, police said.

