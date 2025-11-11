75°F
Man, 64, dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2025 - 2:42 pm
 

A 64-year-old man has died after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash earlier this month at a four-way intersection in east Las Vegas.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Nov. 2 when a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe was heading east on Harmon Avenue, approaching a four-way stop sign at McLeod Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. At the same time, a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero was heading north on McLeod, approaching Harmon.

When the Oldsmobile entered the intersection, police said the Hyundai also approached the intersection and failed to stop at the posted stop sign and struck the Oldsmobile.

The driver of the Oldsmobile was then ejected onto the roadway, Metro said.

Arriving medical personnel transported the 64-year-old driver to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Center, police said.

On Tuesday, the Clark County coroner’s office contacted Metro and informed them that the man did not survive his injuries, according to Metro.

This marks the 139th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

The driver of the Hyundai, Yoel Gonzalez Torres, 40, sustained minor injuries, the press release stated.

The crash remained under investigation.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

