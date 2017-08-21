ad-fullscreen
East Valley

Man arrested after hit-and-run in east Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2017 - 6:21 am
 

A man is in custody after a Monday morning hit-and-run crash in the east valley.

About 3:40 a.m. a Chevrolet SUV ran a red light at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and North Christy Lane and crashed into a Toyota SUV, Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said.

The driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene on foot and was arrested shortly after, Gordon said. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were hospitalized. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Gordon said the intersection is shut down while police investigate.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Spotlight
East Valley Video
