East Valley

Man dies in crash in eastern Las Vegas Valley

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2017 - 8:36 pm
 

A man died after a traffic crash on Carey Avenue and Mount Hood Street on Monday night.

The accident, reported at 7:06 p.m., involved a Ford Mustang and either a Honda Accord or Nissan Altima, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The victim, who was 60 to 70 years old, was driving the Mustang, according to Metro.

Metro received a reckless driver call two minutes before the crash. Alcohol is suspected, though police are not yet sure with which driver.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

