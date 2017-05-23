Man dies in crash in eastern Las Vegas Valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after a traffic crash on Carey Avenue and Mount Hood Street on Monday night.

The accident, reported at 7:06 p.m., involved a Ford Mustang and either a Honda Accord or Nissan Altima, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The victim, who was 60 to 70 years old, was driving the Mustang, according to Metro.

Metro received a reckless driver call two minutes before the crash. Alcohol is suspected, though police are not yet sure with which driver.

Carey Avenue and Mount Hood Street, Las Vegas, NV