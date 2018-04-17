Man dies in single-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas

A man died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal vehicle crash in the 1900 block of Pasadena Boulevard in northeast Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash in the 1900 block of Pasadena Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street, was called in about 6:15 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

One man died at the scene, Gordon said. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday the circumstances surrounding the crash were unclear, but Metro’s fatal crash detail was investigating.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

