Man found dead in backyard of east Las Vegas home

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday night in the backyard of his east valley home.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday night in the backyard of his east valley home.

The body was found just before 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Oakford Street, near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The investigation is still in its early stages, Gordon said, but police do not suspect foul play.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and determine his cause of death.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0336 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

300 block of Oakford Street Las Vegas, Nevada