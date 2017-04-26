ad-fullscreen
East Valley

Man hit by bus in northeast Las Vegas Valley identified

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2017 - 4:35 pm
 

The 60-year-old man killed Tuesday morning after being hit by a Regional Transportation Commission bus in the northeast valley has been identified.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, David Charles Fowler died of multiple injuries. His death was ruled an accident.

The crash happened about 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Lamb Boulevard. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Fowler was standing in Las Vegas Boulevard’s right northbound lane when the bus hit him.

He was transported to University Medical Center, where he died.

The Police Department did not suspect the RTC driver of impairment. On Tuesday, Metro Sgt. Paul McCullough said the driver would not be cited or charged.

This was the 43rd traffic fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
